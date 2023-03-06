State's Attorney Says No Criminal Charges In Stockton Football Team Incident

STOCKTON (WREX) - After word of an incident involving the Stockton Junior Varsity Football Team during a practice last October of 2022, Jo Daviess State's Attorney announces today that "I do not believe criminal charges are appropriate in this matter."
After Stockton Police learned of the incident and investigated the allegations, police and the state's attorneys office agreed to bring on the assistance of the Illinois State Police for further investigation.
The results of the investigation revealed that "the evidence does not match the initial allegations from third partied."
State's Attorney Chris Allendorf says that after reviewing the results of the investigation and speaking with the family, he did not believe criminal charges were appropriate for this case.
Both ISP and the State's Attorney have determined that the Stockton Police Department handled the criminal investigation "appropriately and professionally".
State's Attorney Chris Allendorf says "I commend the victim and their family for their bravery, honesty, and cooperation with the investigation. They have expressed to me their desire to put this matter behind them. I hope the community honors those wishes, as well."