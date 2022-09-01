State's Attorney Hanley finds officer use of force in May 28 shooting incident 'justified'

ROCKFORD — J. Hanley, Winnebago County State's Attorney, released a document today to provide the community with information of a May 28 incident and the Office's decision as to whether the officers should be charged criminally for their actions that night.
Hanley found that "Deputy Arbisi, Officer Black, and Officer Embry's use of force was justified as they acted reasonably and lawfully. Therefore, no criminal charged are warranted."
On Saturday, May 28 around 3:54 p.m., Bradley J. Thompkins arrived at the Rockford Casino.
Video evidence shows Thompkins gambling and drinking heavily.
Around 8:00 p.m., Thompkins' erratic comments and behavior to a casino security guard gets him escorted to his vehicle.
At approximately 8:20 p.m., Thompkins returned to the casino parking lot and began to walk towards the main entrance openly carrying a gun.
Numerous officers arrived and interacted with Thompkins, ultimately ending up Thompkins being shot six times.
More information on the incident is in the document below: