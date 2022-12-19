 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high
as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Falling and blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult, if not impossible. Power outages will
also be possible as a result of strong damaging wind gusts to
55 mph.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bitterly cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero are likely during the height of the storm. Wind
chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Stateline warming shelters prepare to open ahead of winter storm

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Due to severe weather headed to Northern Illinois, local shelters are preparing for what's to come.

The City of Rockford, the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition and Second Congregational UCC/First Presbyterian Church have partnered to open an Emergency Cold Weather Shelter at Second First Church, located at 318 N. Church Street.

The overnight shelter, which will only be available to adults, will open at 8 p.m. on nights when temperature falls below 16 degrees.

With limited capacity, anyone currently staying at Rockford Rescue Mission will not be accepted.

The shelter is tentatively scheduled to open on Tuesday, December 20, and run through Monday, December 26, based on the weather forecast.

If you know of a family with children who are in need of shelter, please call our Homeless Hotline at 1-844-710-6919.

To help DeKalb residents weather the winter months, warming centers are available. Please contact the facility before traveling out into the cold to ensure availability, especially on holidays and during severe weather events.

The days and times below are current as of December 5, 2022.

DeKalb Park District

Hopkins Park Community Center

1403 Sycamore Road

815-758-6663

Mon-Fri 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library

309 Oak Street

815-756-9568

7 Days a week

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Mon-Thursday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday - 9 - 5 p.m.

DeKalb Salvation Army

Community Center

830 Grove Street

815-756-4308

Mon-Fri 9 - 4 p.m.

Christ Community Church

2350 Pride Avenue

815-787-6161

Mon-Thur 9 - 5 p.m.

