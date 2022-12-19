Stateline warming shelters prepare to open ahead of winter storm

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Due to severe weather headed to Northern Illinois, local shelters are preparing for what's to come.
The City of Rockford, the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition and Second Congregational UCC/First Presbyterian Church have partnered to open an Emergency Cold Weather Shelter at Second First Church, located at 318 N. Church Street.
The overnight shelter, which will only be available to adults, will open at 8 p.m. on nights when temperature falls below 16 degrees.
With limited capacity, anyone currently staying at Rockford Rescue Mission will not be accepted.
The shelter is tentatively scheduled to open on Tuesday, December 20, and run through Monday, December 26, based on the weather forecast.
If you know of a family with children who are in need of shelter, please call our Homeless Hotline at 1-844-710-6919.
To help DeKalb residents weather the winter months, warming centers are available. Please contact the facility before traveling out into the cold to ensure availability, especially on holidays and during severe weather events.
The days and times below are current as of December 5, 2022.
DeKalb Park District
Hopkins Park Community Center
1403 Sycamore Road
815-758-6663
Mon-Fri 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
815-756-9568
7 Days a week
Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Mon-Thursday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday - 9 - 5 p.m.
DeKalb Salvation Army
Community Center
830 Grove Street
815-756-4308
Mon-Fri 9 - 4 p.m.
Christ Community Church
2350 Pride Avenue
815-787-6161
Mon-Thur 9 - 5 p.m.