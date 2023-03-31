Stateline schools focus on safety with severe weather threat in the area

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Ogle County in north central Illinois...
Lee County in north central Illinois...
Winnebago County in north central Illinois...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 644 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Pearl City to near Annawan, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Pecatonica and Lake Summerset around 705 PM CDT.
Durand around 710 PM CDT.
Sublette and Woodhaven Lakes around 715 PM CDT.
Beloit, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit and Rockton around
725 PM CDT.
Paw Paw around 730 PM CDT.

Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 78
and 123.
I-88 between mile markers 45 and 82.
I-90 between mile markers 0 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay
away from windows! A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM
CDT for north central Illinois.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 96 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY
KANE                  KANKAKEE              KENDALL
LAKE IL               MCHENRY               WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON                JASPER                LAKE IN
NEWTON                PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, FOWLER,
GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY,
MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN,
NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA,
OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected late tonight becoming northwest Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Stateline schools focus on safety with severe weather threat in the area

  • Updated
  • 0
school bus

WREX — With the threat for severe weather in the Stateline today, nearby schools were making sure they completed all of their preparations. 

School districts are required to complete drills for severe weather preparedness to ensure the safety of both the students and staff. 

The Lena-Winslow School District dismissed students early today and told 13 WREX about the ideal timing for these drills to take place. 

"We try to do them early, right away in the fall because it doesn't do you a lot of good if you wait several months before you go," Tom Chiles, Lena-Winslow's Superintendent, said. "You might have a problem before then so we try to do them, like I said, early in the school year and then again if possible as we get into storm season, this time of year in the spring."

The National Weather Service plays a role in informing school's decisions regarding safety, said Dakota District's Superintendent, Jason Grey. 

"As superintendents, we always kind of keep an eye on the weather. We have to. The safety of our staff and students is of upmost importance to us so when we get severe weather like we are predicted to have today, we start to get notifications earlier in the week from the National Weather Service out of the Quad Cities," Grey said.

Schools like Dakota have been relying on the information from the National Weather Service all week to try to be as prepared as possible.

"They had webinars yesterday and they had another one this afternoon at 10:30 that really kind of told us the path of the storm and what to expect," Grey said.

The schools also said the drills they participate in become extra important in situations such as today's weather.

"They're pretty well versed in how to do what they need to do. Thank goodness we haven't had one in the 11 years that I've been here. We haven't had a real situation yet but we've definitely trained for one," Chiles said. 

With the potential for storms, many schools dismissed early.

"It's out of an abundance of caution that everyone needs to get home on time and get home safely and if something does happen they're in a secure place and they're not out on the road on a school bus or a high school kid driving a car home," Chiles said.

During his tenure as superintendent, Chiles said the precaution taken today is something he's never had to do before.

"This was unique. I've never cancelled early because of a potential hail or tornado," Chiles said.

The timing of the storm also provided challenges for the schools and their dismissal today as well.

"We have a huge area that we drop kids off with with our transportation area. A lot of kids ride the school bus some pretty far distances," said Grey. "We get off at 3:10 and they say the storm is going to hit around 3:00 so we made the decision to let the kids out at 1:45 today to make sure the buses were off the road." 