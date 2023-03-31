Stateline schools focus on safety with severe weather threat in the area

WREX — With the threat for severe weather in the Stateline today, nearby schools were making sure they completed all of their preparations.
School districts are required to complete drills for severe weather preparedness to ensure the safety of both the students and staff.
The Lena-Winslow School District dismissed students early today and told 13 WREX about the ideal timing for these drills to take place.
"We try to do them early, right away in the fall because it doesn't do you a lot of good if you wait several months before you go," Tom Chiles, Lena-Winslow's Superintendent, said. "You might have a problem before then so we try to do them, like I said, early in the school year and then again if possible as we get into storm season, this time of year in the spring."
The National Weather Service plays a role in informing school's decisions regarding safety, said Dakota District's Superintendent, Jason Grey.
"As superintendents, we always kind of keep an eye on the weather. We have to. The safety of our staff and students is of upmost importance to us so when we get severe weather like we are predicted to have today, we start to get notifications earlier in the week from the National Weather Service out of the Quad Cities," Grey said.
Schools like Dakota have been relying on the information from the National Weather Service all week to try to be as prepared as possible.
"They had webinars yesterday and they had another one this afternoon at 10:30 that really kind of told us the path of the storm and what to expect," Grey said.
The schools also said the drills they participate in become extra important in situations such as today's weather.
"They're pretty well versed in how to do what they need to do. Thank goodness we haven't had one in the 11 years that I've been here. We haven't had a real situation yet but we've definitely trained for one," Chiles said.
With the potential for storms, many schools dismissed early.
"It's out of an abundance of caution that everyone needs to get home on time and get home safely and if something does happen they're in a secure place and they're not out on the road on a school bus or a high school kid driving a car home," Chiles said.
During his tenure as superintendent, Chiles said the precaution taken today is something he's never had to do before.
"This was unique. I've never cancelled early because of a potential hail or tornado," Chiles said.
The timing of the storm also provided challenges for the schools and their dismissal today as well.
"We have a huge area that we drop kids off with with our transportation area. A lot of kids ride the school bus some pretty far distances," said Grey. "We get off at 3:10 and they say the storm is going to hit around 3:00 so we made the decision to let the kids out at 1:45 today to make sure the buses were off the road."