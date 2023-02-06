Stateline Reaction to the Middle-Eastern earthquakes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two devastating earthquakes have killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria and thousands more have been injured.
Orhan Erdem is a member of the Turkish community in Rockford and a professor at Rockford University, he says he's never seen a more devastating earthquake hit the region.
"At first, you don't understand that it was that big," Erdem said. "We realize that it was terrible. Probably the biggest and most powerful earthquake I have ever seen in my life around the region."
Getting in contact with those in Syria and Turkey was also difficult.
"There's a really huge problem with communication. If the systems are down, everything is down," Erhem said.
Mutafa Abdall is a business owner and lead of the Muslim Association of Rockford, he says there are large Turkish, Syrian, and Iraqi communities in our area. Despite being in the United States most of these people have loved ones in the countries affected.
"Either they have families or relatives that live in Turkey. They have friends. A connection there. It was a very horrible, terrible night for most of the groups here," Adball said.
He said many of them were calling him the night of the earthquake and he was just trying to provide support.
"I was getting calls until thee or four in the morning. I was unable to do anything except tell them to call down and keep them in my prayers," Abdall said.
The Turkish Red Crescent organization is currently providing food distribution and medical aid in both Turkey and Syria.