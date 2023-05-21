Stateline police come together to honor fallen officers for National Police Week

ROCKFORD — Law enforcement agencies from around the Stateline area gathered to recognize National Police Week with a memorial honoring those officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
National Police Week is a time to honor our officers and those who lost their lives while working to protect and serve the community.
A memorial display and other activities took place at the CherryVale Mall.
Along with other surrounding law enforcement agencies, Cherry Valley Police Chief Todd Stockburger says he is honored to remember those fallen.
"We always want to keep those officers in the forefront and especially the families. I think it's important that we let the families know that we haven't forgotten,” said Chief Stockburger.
This is the 43rd memorial event to take place in the Stateline. According to Lieutenant Daniel Watton, that is five years longer than the National Police Week event in Washington, DC.
Watton is also commander and president of the Northern Illinois Multi-Jurisdictional Honor Guard.
He says this year's memorial is especially important as he remembers an officer her knew personally, Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones Story.
“She was one of the individuals that came out here to the mall every year and interacted with the public during police week,” said Watton.
During the event at CherryVale Mall, there were also games and activities to give the public a better look into some of the work officers do.