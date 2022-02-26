Stateline pet stores pushback on state law

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed back in August making it illegal for pet stores to work with breeders to sell cats and dogs went into effect this week. It restricts stores to only acquire cats and dogs through shelters and rescues.
Stores across the Stateline are pushing back because most of their business is conducted through breeders. Some are fighting for House Bill 4643 which would give the option back.
"All it does is just strengthen the standards that are already there," explained Petland Director of Operations for five locations Ryan Hamel. "It adds in a third party verification system, where it's not just the pet store doing it or the breeders, it's a third party verification system. We would welcome that!"
Currently, no cats or dogs are available at Illinois Petland stores. The section sits empty and dark at Rockford's store.
"The vast majority of our revenue is finding homes for purebred or designer puppies. We have lost somewhere between 75-90% of our revenue," said Hamel. "We have already laid off three quarters or a little more of our staff. We closed our Aurora Petland store temporarily."
Hamel says Petland went through an extensive process to check the quality of its breeders and avoid puppy mills.
He wants shelters to be held to the same standard.
The proposed bill would create more rules and regulations for stores and shelters and rescues.
Leaders at Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary say while stores like Petland are making revenue off of adoption, Noah's Ark isn't.
Noah's Ark Executive Director Stephanie Lauer says the current law is a step forward in the state preventing animal cruelty by puppy mills.
Hamel disagrees saying by restricting what bread families can purchase locally, they will go to unlicensed breeders or online.
He says only getting kittens and puppies through shelters and rescues won't work because many aren't interested in collaborating.
Noah's Ark would consider teaming up with stores like Petland if they changed their for-profit business model.
"Then we begin a collaborative talk about how can we begin a smooth transition. What are your needs, what our our needs and what are the communities' needs? That's when those talks start. Unfortunately, right now they are still fighting it so those talks are not happening like they should," said Lauer.
Lauer says many shelters take in animals who could have suffered at a puppy mill. Shelters then absorb the medical costs and then work to find them a home. Hamel says Petland has to foot costs like warranties and so on that shelters don't have.
"Say somebody comes in with a litter of chihuahuas and you want the chihuahuas that we've got. Okay, then you provide the medical and maybe there is a collaboration on a fee and then you charge whatever you need to charge," explained Lauer. She says she understands stores have to make money in order to function but hope they can focus outside of the bottom line.