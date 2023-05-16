Stateline parents got baby essentials at 'No Child Wet Behind' event

FREEPORT, Ill. — Parents in Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties drove up to receive diapers and essentials today for the 3rd annual diaper giveaway titled, "No Child Wet Behind."
The diapers and other essentials for the event were donated by FHN and Aramark team members.
FHN Director of Women's Health Linn Carter states, "three to four times a year we like to do a community event. This year we have doubled our volume which shows the need in the community."
Parents received a free bundle of size-appropriate diapers (sizes 2 and up) for each child in their household at this free, drive-through event. Each household also got an essentials bundle that contains baby wipes, wash, and lotion.
Carter continues to say that they served at least 200 or more cars which would impact about 300 to 500 kids.
At the event, parents can also receive a free car seat check and speak with representatives from WIC and Illinois Family Connects. Information and support for breastfeeding, postpartum depression, and other concerns will be available at the event as well.
One of the mothers in attendance said, "it makes me really happy to have the support of my community. This event means so much, you never know what someone's going through or if they can afford these items."
FHN is a non-for-profit organization with almost 1,200 team members who are committed to the health and well-being of the people of northwest Illinois and southern Wisconsin.