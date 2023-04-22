Stateline organizations and businesses celebrate going green for Earth Day

ROCKFORD — Groups across the Stateline are going green for earth day and educating the community on how to keep the world clean.
EARTH Zero Waste is a business in Rockford that sells products all of which have zero waste and are bio-degradable.
During Earth Day store owner, Ade Villatoro chooses to educate and invite the community to use alternatives to plastic.
"A lot of the products I have normally sell at bigger stores like Target and Walmart in plastic, so instead of throwing that away and being a part of the problem you can grab one of my brushes and throw it in the compost to be a part of the solution,” said Villatoro.
The Discovery Center Museum invited the community to bring their recyclable items as a part of the Reduce, Reuse, Remake event.
Those items from cardboard boxes, bottle caps, and more will be used for later creations at the Discovery Center.
"We are hoping today can inspire some kids to think about recycling you may throw something into a blue bin every once in a while but also learn that you can reuse things, repurpose things, and make something new,” said Chase Fischer, Education Specialist.
Over in Orangeville Illinois, the Stephenson County 4-H planted 25 oak trees at the Orangeville Butterfly Farm.
The group planted the initial 25 trees to start an Oak Savanna emphasizing the importance of biodiversity and healthy environmental conditions.
“It helps bring awareness to the kids, especially at an early age teaching them about nature and the importance of trees. Oaks Savannas are a plant community that we are trying to rebuild in Illinois and in the Midwest in general,” said Brenda Heimann, Stephenson County 4-H Program.
EARTH Zero Waste is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. located at 317 West Jefferson St. in Downtown Rockford.