Stateline firefighters reflect on the September 11th tragedy

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL — September 11th, 2001, is remembered as one of the darkest days in United States history. Cherry Valley Fire Captain Thomas Londo hopes to keep the money alive of those who made the ultimate sacrifice through new firefighters.

"Our newer firefighters weren't even born yet when that happened. I want to make sure that they know what happened that day, the example those firefighters set, so they can carry on the tradition moving forward,” said Londo.

The tragedy reshaped the jobs of many first responders today. There was a need to strengthen communication, according to Rockford Fire Department District Chief Will Pederson.

"The processes of communication. The technology for communicating with other fire departments and law enforcement agencies. The being able to have that inner agency operability. It's important to work together in case resources were ever taxed too far,” said Pederson.

Pederson explained that situational awareness, structural collapse, and confined space rescues became a focus in training here in the Stateline and across the country.

"Which was a big part of September 11th, with the towers falling and things of that nature, so It's not just putting out fires anymore,” said Pederson.

Captain Londo remembers how the tragedy inspired people to take up the ranks of first responders. Londo is hoping to see new recruits in the future.

"I joined the fire services just after 9/11 and right after that there was a huge influx of interest in people becoming firefighters, police officers, serving the public,” said Londo.