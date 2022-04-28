Stateline firefighters prepare for potential disasters

ROCKFORD (WREX) —If you drove by the Chicago-Rockford Airport on Wednesday morning, you may have seen an airplane on fire.
But don't worry, it was only a training initiative by the Rockford Fire Department.
"We'll have an MD-80 that has crashed," said Chris Millard, fire chief at Chicago-Rockford Airport. "And people are thrown from the aircraft and rescued."
The simulation is done very three years to gather information on how to respond to disasters in an efficient way.
Firefighters, police officers, and hospital staff participated in the exercise. It consisted of a staged response to a passenger aircraft crash.
Officials say the best course of action for dealing with a possible incident is to maintain the highest level of preparedness.
"When we look at how these exercises work, this practice makes our normal responses very efficient and very effective," said Matthew Knott, division chief at Rockford Fire Department.
A little over 100 people participated in the simulation.