Stateline elementary students helping serve up kindness on Random Acts of Kindness Day

BELOIT (WREX) — Blue Collar Coffee is serving up some positivity on Random Acts of Kindness Day.
"I think everyone should be kind everyday," said Anastasia Mallek, supervisor at Blue Collar Coffee. "You're never really sure what people are going through on a daily basis, so I think it's important for us to show our positivity and kindness to support everyone."
The shop isn't doing it alone. They have some help from the students at Todd Elementary School.
Students customized coffee sleeves with up beat messages for customers.
"Some of them definitely took their time and we're really thoughtful on everything they put on the coffee sleeves," said Whitney Klein, social worker at Todd Elementary.
By partnering up with Blue Collar, it gives students the chance to be leaders. Something Klein says engages all involved.
"We try to do a lot of social emotional activities that are really engaging for our students," said Klein. "We have a lot of leaders in this building that really feel good when other people are feeling good."
To students, a simple act of kindness goes a long way.
"It was just nice because people don't have to have such a boring day just getting coffee," said Maci Chroninger, student at Todd Elementary. "They can have more of an exciting day."
"When I make other people feel happy, I feel happy," said Skiylar Miranda, student at Todd Elementary.
"Even just a small message can make somebody's day," said Talaya Chambers-Lowery, student at Todd Elementary
Being kind everyday can make the world a better place.
About 55 coffee sleeves were made by the students.