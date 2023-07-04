Stateline community members react to possibility of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms due to fireworks

WREX — Although fireworks are a Fourth of July staple, many people could experience negative effects due to past events and triggers.
People with Auditory Sensitivities could experience symptoms of Sensory Overload due to the fireworks. Veterans could also face symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder due to the loud sounds as well.
Circle of Change is a local organization that works with veterans experiencing PTSD and traumatic brain injuries by allowing veterans to train dogs. The executive director of the organization gave a glimpse into some of the symptoms these individuals may experience due to the loud noises that fireworks bring.
"It can be anything from just being extra nervous and upset to panic attacks to some folks have tick attacks," Erin Rabon said.
Ernie Redfern is a local veteran who said the symptoms fireworks can bring on are very real and present.
"The PTSD issue is real and fireworks are triggers. There's no way of sidelining that," Redfern said.
Rabon also added that community members setting off the fireworks before the actual holiday can bring additional stress.
"Unfortunately, I'm already hearing reports from a lot of our veterans about how stressed they are about a lot of the area fireworks going off early, particularly firecrackers," Rabon said.
And for Redfern, he has accepted that he won't be seeing the end of the loud festive celebrations anytime soon.
"Some people like myself have just resolved that, you know what, after 40 years it's not getting any better and you sort of have to try to live with it a little bit better and to understand triggers," Redfern said.
Circle of Change recommends for individuals who may experience these triggers to have a plan in place prior to holidays such as the Fourth of July.