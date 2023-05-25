Stateline communities receive grants to clean up brownfield sites though $7 million investment

CHICAGO — On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced more than $7.3 million from President Biden's "Investing in America" agenda to expedite the cleanup of brownfield sites in Illinois.
The EPA has selected nine communities in Illinois to receive nine grants totaling $7,307,771 in competitive EPA Brownfields funding through the Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup (MARC) Grant Programs.
“We’re working across the country to revitalize what were once dangerous and polluted sites in overburdened communities into more sustainable and environmentally just places that serve as community assets. Thanks to President Biden’s historic investments in America, we’re moving further and faster than ever before to clean up contaminated sites, spur economic redevelopment, and deliver relief that so many communities have been waiting for,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.
“This critical wave of investments is the largest in Brownfields history and will accelerate our work to protect the people and the planet by transforming what was once blight into might.”
“Today’s announcement that Illinois will receive more than $6.3 million in Brownfields Cleanup Grant funding is certainly welcome news,” said Senator Dick Durbin.
“Cleaning up these industrial sites from hazardous chemicals and toxins will revitalize the land for ecological and economic benefit, ensuring that area residents are breathing clean air and drinking clean water while opening the door to future investment. I’ll continue to work alongside these communities to secure necessary federal funding for these areas to rebuild sustainably in the wake of the environmental damage done by harmful toxins.”
“This EPA-led initiative to help eliminate contaminated sites is crucial to protecting the health of children and families and achieving the environmental justice that we all deserve,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth.
“Cleaning up brownfields is also a necessary step to help spur development, job creation and economic growth for affected communities, and as co-founder of the Senate’s Environmental Justice Caucus and author of many environmental justice provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I’m proud that these funds are going to Illinois communities that need it. I’ll keep working to help ensure that families across our state and nation can live in a safe environment without fear of toxins and pollution.”
“I’m thrilled that the EPA selected the Region 1 Planning Council to lead a Brownfields Assessment Coalition Grant for the greater Rockford area, including parts of Boone County,” said Representative Bill Foster.
“This grant is integral in determining how we can remediate local brownfield sites to facilitate economic development and environmental revitalization. I’m proud to represent this area in Congress and I’m committed to working closely with my colleagues to promote the economic growth of this community.”
“Too many communities in Central and Northwestern Illinois struggle with pollution and other environmental challenges from decades ago," said Representative Eric Sorensen. “I'm thrilled to join the Environmental Protection Agency to announce over $4 million to revitalize burdened areas and set them up for economic success. Efforts like these will result in a healthier, stronger region for generations to come.”
“Hand in hand with environmental justice comes economic opportunity and health equity—and that’s precisely what brownfield revitalization accomplishes,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Thanks to the Biden Administration’s funding for the MARC grant program alongside our landmark Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, we are transforming unusable and underserved land into safe, sustainable spaces for Illinoisans to gather in their communities—all while creating more good-paying jobs and advancing our clean energy goals.”
Many communities that are under economic stress, particularly those found in area that lack the resources needed to start brownfield cleanup and development projects.
About 84% of the MARC program applications selected to receive funding are for work in areas that include historically-underserved communities.
As brownfield sites are transformed into community assets, they attract jobs, promote economic revitalization, and transform communities into sustainable places.
The City of Dixon has been selected for a $767,900 grant that will be used to clean up the former Dixon Iron & Metals Company located on Monroe Avenue.
“These U.S. EPA Brownfields Grant funds will be instrumental to the ongoing remediation efforts at the former recycling facility,” said Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes. “This funding will allow Dixon to bring to life plans that have been 20 years in the making for recreation and business opportunities along its beautiful river front.”
The City of Freeport has been selected for a $1,757,730 grant that will be used to clean up the former One-Hour Martinizing Cleaners & Aloha Tattoo Site on West Main Street.
“The City of Freeport is eager to have this site remediated,” said Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller. “This funding puts us on a cleaner, more sustainable path that will contribute to the economic vitality for our historic downtown.”
The Region 1 Planning Council in Rockford has been picked to administer a $1 million grant funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“The announcement of U.S. EPA awarding Region 1 Planning Council one of the Brownfield Coalition Assessment Grant Awards is great news for Northern Illinois,” said Winnebago County Chairman Joe Chiarelli.
“Winnebago County, along with Boone County and Rockford Mass Transit District as partners, welcome the funding to accommodate brownfield assessments of industrial corridors that are vital to the regional economy. Our region will be better positioned for private investment and redevelopment along these corridors thanks to the U.S. EPA’s award.”
“Region 1 Planning Council is excited to be awarded the U.S. EPA Brownfield Coalition Grant Award,” said Mayor Greg Jury, Chairman of Region 1 Planning Council.
“This funding allows R1 and its partners - Boone County, Winnebago County and Rockford Mass Transit District – to assess the need for brownfield remediation along critical industrial corridors, ultimately positioning the two-county region for private investment and redevelopment.”
The City of South Beloit has been chosen for $311,600 grant to clean up the CSB Shirland Avenue property on Shirland Avenue.
“Our goal is to revitalize the present while reimagining the future,” said South Beloit Mayor Tom Fitzgerald. “This project could not have left planning phases without the EPA Brownfields Cleanup Grant.”
