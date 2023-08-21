 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 99 to 104
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 expected with
locally higher values possible. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through early Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Stateline communities prepare for high temperatures this week

  • 0

WREX — With the Stateline set to experience high temperatures this week, both school districts and cities are making preparations for the safety of their residents. 

Just a few years ago the Dixon School District added air conditioning to all of their school buildings. However, they said this does not mean they won't have to make changes with this week's upcoming temperatures. 

"Recess is going to be indoors Tuesday through Thursday just to ensure that kids are in good shape there. The other thing that we have to think about is our activities," Doug Stansford, the assistant superintendent for the district said. 

And having experienced this change, the district has seen the difference its made in their students. 

"We experienced what it was like prior to having air-conditioned buildings and it's just not conducive to learning when kids are just in that uncomfortable heat," Stansford said. 

The Dixon School District does not anticipate making any changes to their schedule this week due to weather. 

Dixon School District Logo

The City of Beloit has also made plans that will benefit their residents in this warm weather. 

The Krueger Pool typically closes in mid-August due to staffing. However, this year more employees will be available, allowing them to stay open this week, which the staff hopes residents will take advantage of. 

"We've extended our pool hours based on what staffing we have available. We've had certain days that we just can't get staff out here but with the heat and having staff available we were happy to extend pool hours this week," Riley Magnuson, the Beloit Recreation Coordinator said. 

The Kruger Haskell Golf Course plans to operate normally this week and despite the heat, golf players said they still plan to come out. 

"Absolutely. Oh yeah, we'll be here but we'll be cautious about the weather. We'll see if we can get eighteen holes in. If we can't, we'll play to the best of our ability," golfers Joe Murray and Scott Hebert. 

Krueger Pool

