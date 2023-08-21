Stateline communities prepare for high temperatures this week

WREX — With the Stateline set to experience high temperatures this week, both school districts and cities are making preparations for the safety of their residents.

List: Stateline splash pads, pool locations and hours As temperatures climb higher, 13 WREX has compiled a list of spray pads and parks in the are…

Just a few years ago the Dixon School District added air conditioning to all of their school buildings. However, they said this does not mean they won't have to make changes with this week's upcoming temperatures.

"Recess is going to be indoors Tuesday through Thursday just to ensure that kids are in good shape there. The other thing that we have to think about is our activities," Doug Stansford, the assistant superintendent for the district said.

And having experienced this change, the district has seen the difference its made in their students.

"We experienced what it was like prior to having air-conditioned buildings and it's just not conducive to learning when kids are just in that uncomfortable heat," Stansford said.

The Dixon School District does not anticipate making any changes to their schedule this week due to weather.

The City of Beloit has also made plans that will benefit their residents in this warm weather.

The Krueger Pool typically closes in mid-August due to staffing. However, this year more employees will be available, allowing them to stay open this week, which the staff hopes residents will take advantage of.

"We've extended our pool hours based on what staffing we have available. We've had certain days that we just can't get staff out here but with the heat and having staff available we were happy to extend pool hours this week," Riley Magnuson, the Beloit Recreation Coordinator said.

The Kruger Haskell Golf Course plans to operate normally this week and despite the heat, golf players said they still plan to come out.

"Absolutely. Oh yeah, we'll be here but we'll be cautious about the weather. We'll see if we can get eighteen holes in. If we can't, we'll play to the best of our ability," golfers Joe Murray and Scott Hebert.