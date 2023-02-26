Stateline communities cleaning up after last week's ice storm

As the Stateline continues to clean up the damage from last week's ice storm, communities are announcing details for removal of the debris in the coming days.
In some communities, clean up operations began on Thursday immediately after the storm, while others will begin operations this week.
Here are the details as released by communities across the area about how storm damage will be cleaned up.
Rockford
Rock River Disposal will be performing a special one-week collection for storm damage during the week of March 6.
Limbs and branches should be placed in two-ply compostable paper bags or in 32 gallon or smaller garbage containers clearly marked with a large "X" that is visible from the street.
Twigs, branches, and other types of large brush that cannot fit into either of these containers must be placed into bundles no more than four feet by two feet in diameter. These bundles should be tied with string or twine, not metal, plastic, or tape.
Branches and limbs over four inches in diameter will not be accepted. No bag, can, or bundle can weigh more than 50 pounds when loaded.
Beloit
The City of Beloit Public Works Department will begin removing storm debris on Monday, Feb. 27.
Debris should be placed on the curb by your regular trash pickup date.
City officials say due to the anticipated amount of tree debris, crews may not be able to clear each route on a designated day. If debris is not cleared from your curb, officials say crews will return the following day, but not retrace a regular route.
Debris does not have to be bundles or tagged. Officials ask you not to keep sidewalks clear and to not place any storm debris on the sidewalk.
City officials say anyone with questions about the cleanup operations can call the Department of Public Works at (608) 364-2929.
DeKalb
DeKalb Public Works has been working to pickup curbside debris since Thursday. Operations will continue into the beginning of this week.
The City will be picking up limbs eight inches in diameter or less. A private contractor should be contacted for larger tree limbs.
City officials ask to stack tree limbs in the parkway. Crews are not able to collect limbs from private property.
Only fallen limbs from the ice storm will be collected during the special cleanup operations. Limbs from landscaping activities will not be collected.
Freeport
The City of Freeport Public Works Department will conduct a city-wide pick-up for large storm debris only on Monday, Feb. 27.
Residents should move any large storm debris to the curb for pick up by 8 a.m. Monday. Crews will make one pass through the city from west to east.
City officials say two locations are open for residents to dispose of smaller tree branches:
- Public Works Yard, 1001 N. Island Ave.
- Timber Industries, 2133 S. Walnut Rd., directly across from the Stephenson County Fairgrounds
This article will be updated with new details as they are announced from local officials.