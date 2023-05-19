Stateline coaches looking out for their athletes in the wake of declining air quality

MACHESNEY PARK — The effects of wildfires in Canada have made their way to the Stateline.
Air quality saw negative impacts on Friday, lining up with athletes' sporting events as playoffs loom for spring sports.
Local coaches and trainers at Harlem High School like Jason Lubben are working to make sure their student athletes stay safe in all conditions.
"But also protecting the athletes to make sure they have their inhalers here and making sure they have their own inhalers and also making sure they have all of their allergy medication or anything like that so that way if anything occurs they are ready for that as well," Lubben said.
The high school and Harlem Roscoe Fire Protection District are teaming up to set an emergency plan to make sure everyone is safe in any and every situation.