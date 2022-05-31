Stateline Chamber of Commerce announces new President and Vice President

ROSCOE (WREX) — A local Chamber of Commerce announced new leadership Tuesday.
The Stateline Chamber of Commerce has announced George Pleshkewych as their new President and Jenny Sarabia Jones as Vice President.
The Stateline Chamber says both Pleshkewych and Jones have been working behind the scenes for years, serving on their Board of Directors.
Pleshkewych, a Mortgage Originator for Planet Home Lending, is taking over as President after most recently serving as Vice President. This year, he received the Chamber Champion award.
"Being a part of the Stateline Chamber is an honor," Pleshkewych says. "I enjoy serving the business community where my family can thrive. I look forward to serving in this new capacity."
Jenny Sarabia Jones is a local photographer with experience in professional, personal, and event photography. The Stateline Chamber says she has quickly become an asset since becoming a member a couple of years ago.
"I am very excited to be the new VP and help George lead the charge," Jones says. "This is one way I can give back to our community and have a hand in all of the great programs that push us all forward."
The Stateline Chamber of Commerce says members are looking forward to building relationships with the community and networking with other local businesses.