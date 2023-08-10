Stateline business is helping provide youth care and transportation

ROCKFORD — August is Black Business Month, a time to celebrate the success and innovation of African-American entrepreneurs.
In addition to driving older adults to and from appointments or assisted living care, Stephenson Courier Service is providing transportation and care for youth.
“With parents working, it's hard for them to take the kids out, so part of our business is also having us get the youth together and provide transportation to and from,” explains owner Janene Stephenson.
During the pandemic, Stephenson says she helped hand out household goods to older adults and decided to continue their help by providing transportation with their business.
Activities with youth include taking a group of kids to Alpine Pool and out for ice cream.
Operating between her husband and two other staff members, Stephenson says transportation is something that is always needed.
“Some of our clients don't like to be on a bus full of people. But it's very important because people will always need transportation, courier service, delivery service, so transportation is huge,” she adds.
The business is looking to expand their fleet and take calls as needed.
Stephenson's Courier Service will also begin providing rides to school for students starting in September.
Right now rides are booked by appointment through phone. You can contact Janene Stephenson at (779) 201-1714.