Stateline boy scouts and veterans honor the flag with special retirement ceremony

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Area veterans and boy scouts joined organizers with Miracle Mile Rockford to honor our nation's flag with a special flag retirement ceremony Monday afternoon.
Typically the event takes place in June, but because of Covid-19 and funding, it was unable to happen until now.
Attendees gathered in the former Magna parking lot on East State Street to lay out old, tattered flags and properly retire them. All of the ones retired will be replaced with new ones.
"The kids are doing the very honorable activity of retiring the flags," says organizer Dan Jensen of the Loves Park VFW, "I remember doing this myself 60 years ago as a kid."
For one boy scout in attendance, Mason Wilke, he says the event taught about helping our country.
"Helping out with this ceremony helps serves our country and everything this country has given us," says Wilke, "even though we might have some dark times here, I am happy to help out my country that I was born in."
If you have any worn out flags that need to be retired, you can turn them into the Rockford boy scouts office or your local VFW.