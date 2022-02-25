Stateline animal rehabilitation organization to host interactive animal show this weekend

DURRAND, Ill. (WREX) — When you step foot on the grounds of Hoo Haven, you may hear the voice of nature.
35 years worth of healing.
Always ready to help the next animals get back on its feet.
"I was one of those little girls that always liked the animals," said Karen Herdklotz, director of Hoo Haven. "I would go to my dad and if I found one I'd make it better."
Herdklotz founded Hoo Haven to serve everyday wildlife in the Stateline. She says seeing an animals make a full recovery warms her heart.
"First of all, when you see they're going to make it and you see them improving it just warms your heart," said Herdklotz. "Then when you take them to a release site and let them go, you know you are part of their recovery."
Looking to inspire the community, Herdklotz will be bringing a long some furry friends to the Nordlof Center this weekend for 'Birds of Prey.'
"We are going to be there with a couple of owls, snakes, and a rabbit," said Herdklotz. "We're going to have a good ol' time."
Presenting an opportunity to see an owl up close and personal, unlike at a zoo.
"When you go to the zoo you can see a bird of prey, but it's like 50 feet off in the back," said Herdklotz. "So we're about six to eight feet away from them."
One of the stars of the show is Denver, an Eurasian Eagle Owl.
And while you won't actually be able to touch him this weekend...
"But they'll get to see them up close and personal, and if they want to take a picture they can do that," said Herdklotz.
Hoping the leave new faces with the knowledge to keep nature strong, so wildlife can thrive.
"We all need help sometimes," said Herdklotz. "And that goes for the animals. We're all supposed to be stewards of Mother Earth."
Making the world a better place for all.
'Birds of Prey' will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Nordlof Center. It is free of charge.