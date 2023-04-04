State senators survey damage in Belvidere following severe weather

BELVIDERE — Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth visited the city of Belvidere to get a first-hand look at storm damage while advocating for relief efforts.
During their tour of the area, the senators met at the Belvidere Fire Department to discuss what they are doing to try and secure relief for those affected by the severe weather and tornadoes that occurred lasted week.
Currently, the senators are working with the emergency management agency to try and get federal assistance to those who need it most. This is in addition to the state disaster proclamation previously announced by Governor J.B. Pritzker.
Durbin says his heart goes out to the family of Fred Livingston Jr. who passed away during the Apollo Theatre roof collapse during the severe weather on Friday.
“I can tell you the community is grieving his loss, coming to enjoy a concert with his son giving his life in a freak accident because of that tornado and others who were seriously injured,” said Durbin.
Durbin says that he has personally spoken with Governor J.B. Pritzker and Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris about what the details of the relief could potentially look like.
However, relief support information has not yet been made available.