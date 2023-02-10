State Representative Dave Vella recognizes Kylee Carpenter of Boy Scout Troop 126G for leadership

ROCKFORD — In honor of National Boy Scouts Day, State Representative Dave Vella (IL-68) will recognize Kylee Carpenter of Troop 126G on February 10.
Carpenter was nominated to receive this honor by her peers in T126G for her community dedication and positive attitude towards helping others.
Carpenter was instrumental in starting T126G in 2020 by finding young adults who were interested in joining the troop.
Her community outreach has included projects such as:
- Keeping the City of Belvidere litter-free
- Participating to pack meals with the "Feed My Starving Children" nonprofit
- Helping fellow Scouts complete their Eagle projects
“I am so proud to see our local youth helping others and building lifelong skills through the Boy Scouts of America Scout Oath and Law. It makes me happy to see the work that Kylee has achieved so far and I am certain this is a glimpse into the future of leaders coming out of this region," says Vella.
"We celebrate National Boy Scout Day to honor those who are trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent, and Kylee embodies just that.”