State Rep. Vella presents Rockford Navy Club Ship #1 with $50,000 for kitchen renovations, Illinois flag

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Wednesday, Flag Day, State Representative Dave Vella (IL-68th) and his office allocated $50,000 to the Rockford Navy Club Ship #1.
The Navy Club, which has served area Navy veterans and their families for over a century, is now able to remodel and modernize its kitchen with the funding.
The remodel will expand the ability to better serve veterans, families, friends, and the Rockford Region.
To further honor the impact the Navy Club Ship #1 has given to the community, State Rep. Vella presented the group with a certified Illinois State flag.
The flag flew above the Illinois State Capitol complex.
“The Navy Club Ship #1 is a major piece of both 68th District and Rockford history.
Being the first in the nation, it is a place that deserves our reverence and dedication. I hope that this allocation will help keep the Navy Club Ship #1 the premier location for Navy veterans and their family to enjoy a sense of community and well-deserved respect for their service.” says State Representative Dave Vella (IL-68th.)
“It is with great gratitude that I commend Mr. Vella an astute Illinois State Representative in our 68th district for recognizing the importance of Rockford Navy Club Ship #1. I am honored to be a small part of this celebration. God Bless our veterans wherever you rest!” remarked Navy Club Ship #1 Commander Bob LaMay of the event.