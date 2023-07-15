State Rep. Maurice West hosts free Community Health Fair

ROCKFORD — State Representative Maurice West along with Crusader Community Health, OSF Strive Trauma Recovery Center, and NAMI Northern Illinois hosted a free community health fair this afternoon at Crusader Community Health in Rockford.
"I'm really excited to be partner with OSF St. Anthony and NAMI to put together a health fair that's focused around mental health," Representative West said. "We have 30 vendors here today who are going to talk to our visitors and residents in our community. They can talk about the resources they have, not just for physical health but also the overall well-being. This is the ultimate health fair for the day."
The event invited the public to come out and learn more about health resources, and featured free food, music, games and around 30 community health organizations available to talk with those in attendance.
The fair looked to educate the public on the physical and mental health resources available to them and provide information on healthcare services. Event organizers hoped to use the day as an opportunity to talk with members of the community about the resources and options that they can turn to when dealing with health-related issues.
"It's extremely important for people to understand that they do have resources," said OSF Trauma Recovery Center Manager Therasa Yehling. "Especially when things happen that, you know, take you by surprise."
Some of the main areas of focus at the fair included food access, mental and physical health resources and Rockford Park district programs.
