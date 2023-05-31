State of the City addresses domestic violence in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Last night, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara completed his 6th State of the City where he addressed public safety, economic development, and neighborhood development as areas of improvement.
Throughout his time as mayor, McNamara has continued to stress the importance of finding the cause of crime in Rockford and ending the cycle of violence, specifically when it comes to domestic violence.
The Rockford Family Peace Center in Downtown Rockford works with individuals who have been victims of domestic violence.
The center opened in 2020 and is hoping to continue to upgrade their space in Downtown. The Executive Director of the Rockford Family Peace Center told 13 WREX why this center is needed in our community now more than ever.
"We conclusively understand in this community at this point based on data that domestic violence is driving a significant portion of our crime rate. And, we've deployed several strategies in an effort to try to address that violent crime and one of the major strategies that we've deployed is the Rockford Family Peace Center," Jennifer Cacciapaglia said.
There is data to back up this concern as well. Through April, police have seen an increase of about five percent in domestic violence crimes and said just over forty percent of violent crime is domestic related.
To best help the community, the Rockford Family Peace Center believes all the community stakeholders have to be involved.
"Every single system in this community, including the schools, and the court, all medical facilities, all law enforcement, all first responders, come to the table and really sit around with our community, guiding us along the way, and commit to doing things truly differently then we have been doing them for decades," Cacciapaglia said.
And when it comes to helping the problem of domestic violence in Rockford, the city said they are already on their way to finding those solutions.
"With the intervention and prevention efforts, we're trying to stop the cycle of violence that has plagued our community for decades so we have invested in, expanded, or created more than 25 prevention and intervention programs in the city in just the last 18 months," Mayor Tom McNamara said.
One of the most vulnerable groups, the younger members of our community.
"We know that 40% of our city's violent crime is domestic violence related. We know that between 60 and 70 percent of the youth that we are arresting for violent offenses grew up in a household where there was physical or sexual violence taking place," McNamara said.
And helping these younger Rockford residents is another goal of the Rockford Family Peace Center as well.
"We want to open our doors to survivors at any point in their journey of recovery. not only to them, but to their children and that's really what makes this a violent crime reduction strategy," Cacciapaglia said.
Looking towards the future, the city has a plan in-place to hopefully help even more community members, something the center has played a part in too.
"We also have taken the Family Peace Center moto and are now... and we've listened to the survivors and we've also listened to young people and we are now creating a Community Healing Center over at the Boys and Girls Club," McNamara said.
Once opened, the Community Healing Center will focus on youth and their families when it comes to their work with domestic violence.