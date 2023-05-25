State of Illinois launches $15 million federal grant matching program

CHICAGO — On Thursday, the State of Illinois launched a $15 million Federal Grant Support Program to help Illinois-based businesses and organizations seeking federal grants that align with the State's economic development objectives.
The state-funding grant-match program aims to encourage more Illinois-based businesses, organizations, and local governments to apply for federal grants while increasing their competitiveness by committing state money.
“For far too long, extraordinary Illinois businesses and organizations have struggled to secure federal grants simply because they didn’t have a matching funder. Today, that all changes,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“In partnership with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, my administration’s Federal Grant Support Program won’t just help Illinois business owners obtain federal funding, but will also advance the economic development of our entire state.”
Competitive federal grants typically require a match, with is the non-federal share of the project costs that a grantee must contribute.
“With federal funding widely available in a variety of sectors, DCEO is committed to helping businesses and organizations obtain funding in support of our shared goals,” said Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards.
“Matching programs such as the Federal Support Grant Program will give Illinoisans a critical advantage to secure federal funding and bolster economic development throughout Illinois.”
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until available funds are depleted.
Projects located in underserved areas or low-income communities will get additional points during the review process.
To view the Notice of Funding Opportunity and apply for the grant, visit the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's website.