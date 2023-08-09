State leaders unveil 2023 Illinois State Fair 'Butter Cow'

ROCKFORD -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and other state leaders unveiled this year’s State Fair butter cow, ahead of the opening of the fair on Thursday.
Capitol News Illinois reports, this year’s fair theme is “Harvest the Fun,” and the sculpture – made of butter – depicts dairy farmer Lorilee Schultz milking a cow.
Another display in the Dairy Building features Schultz’s daughter, Lucy, petting a calf.
You can also check out the butter cow webcam at the state fair’s website here.
The fair runs August 10th through the 20th in Springfield.