State leaders issue new guidance on protections against discrimination based on pregnancy

ROCKFORD -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) today released a guide on the state's protections against discrimination based on pregnancy, childbirth, and reproductive health decisions related to pregnancy — including abortion.
The non-regulatory guidance issued today clarifies Illinois’ anti-discrimination law as it relates to pregnancy and reproductive health decisions and identifies legal protections from pregnancy discrimination.
The guidance covers scenarios and examples of discrimination in a variety of settings, including in the workplace, housing, health care, schools, retail and service establishments, and other public accommodations.
It is intended to help Illinois residents, employers, housing providers, and the business and health care communities better understand their rights and responsibilities concerning reproductive autonomy and how to avoid engaging in discrimination.
“I’m glad that the Attorney General and IDHR are taking extra steps to ensure women are protected at a time where their rights are being stripped away in so many places,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Here in Illinois, we understand that reproductive health choices are private medical decisions made by a woman with her doctor, and that no matter the outcome of these choices women deserve protection from unlawful discrimination.”
You can view the new guidance here.