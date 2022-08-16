State Grant to help restore Rockford's Times Theater, Madison Street

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced $106 million in funding for capital grants.
This money is aimed towards bolstering 50 Illinois commercial corridors and main streets.
In addition to the $106 million in state funding, projects offered an additional $109 million in matching grant funds, for a total investment of $215 million.
“I am thrilled to announce that we are doubling last year’s investment in our Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant program to include over 50 communities throughout Illinois to modernize downtowns, address long-awaited infrastructure needs, and boost local economies — in turn, bettering the quality of life for our state’s residents,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“With that upgraded infrastructure comes economic opportunity: more jobs, more business growth, and more money pouring into the communities that need it most — and that’s what Rebuild Illinois is all about.”
Illinois officials announced today that more than $5 million in state funding to going to downtown Rockford to both restore the historic Times Theater and reconstruct Madison Street from the City Market Pavilion to Prairie Street Brewhouse.
GT Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Rockford-based Joseph James Partners, will use its $3 million Main Street award toward a $16 million restoration of the long vacant Times, built in 1938.
Plans for the space include hosting live performances and films for audiences of 600 to 900 people.
More than $2 million is planned for a complete upgrade of Madison Street that includes resurfacing, underground water system updates, pedestrian and bicycle facilities and street-side beautification.
"We are very grateful to Governor Pritzker and Senator Stadelman for awarding the City of Rockford more than $5 million in DCEO Rebuilding Downtowns and Main Streets grants," Rockford Mayor Thomas P. McNamara said.
Recipients of the grant in 13 WREX's viewing area:
- City of Rochelle, Downtown parking construction and rehabilitation, $1,151,794
- City of Rockford, Madison Street corridor reconstruction and utilities improvements, $2,087,966
- GT Partners, LLC, Rockford, Historic theater Times Theater renovation, $2,999,996
- Long Family Management LLC, DeKalb, Acquisition/rehabilitation or vacant commercial property, $566,500
- Davis Junction, commercial development of land on Route 72, $3,000,000