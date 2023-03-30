State Farm: Illinois ranks in 4th in the U.S. in Severe Weather damage claims

ROCKFORD — With potentially severe weather heading towards the Stateline, damage caused by these storms is a real concern. Though it is only a possibility for these storms to cause damage, one insurance company says Illinois is high in damage claims.
According to State Farm, Illinois Ranked 4th in the nation in claim payouts in 2022. Over the course of the year State Farm paid out 225 million in claims due to severe weather.
In that same report, State Farm also says Illinois ranks in the top five for hail damage. That was good enough for fourth place in the nation behind Minnesota, Texas, and Arkansas.