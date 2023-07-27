State driver services facilities to require appointments in more than 40 locations

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois...
Northwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois...
Southeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 830 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockford
Airport, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Davis Junction,
Kirkland, New Milford, Monroe Center and Fairdale.

Including the following interstates...
I-39 between mile markers 110 and 123.
I-90 between mile markers 17 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY...

At 821 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Durand, or 7
miles west of Rockton, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...
Durand, Shirland and Harrison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle,
Lake IL, Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses may be
flooded. Roads and streets may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per
hour are possible this evening as a frontal boundary moves
across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Despite
relatively low soil moisture values due to ongoing drought
conditions in some areas, conditions are favorable for rain
rates that that could still cause flash flooding, especially
in urban areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

&&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ SATURDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY
KANE                  KANKAKEE              KENDALL
LAKE IL               MCHENRY               WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON                JASPER                LAKE IN
NEWTON                PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, FOWLER,
GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY,
MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN,
NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA,
OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values of up to 105 to 110 degrees
occurring.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

State driver services facilities to require appointments in more than 40 locations

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias skip the line

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks to reporters at a Thursday news conference announcing that several driver services facilities will begin requiring appointments in the fall. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Andrew Adams

Drivers who need to renew their license at a secretary of state facility will likely have to make an appointment starting this fall.

Starting Sept. 1, 44 driver services facilities in medium- to large-sized cities around the state will require appointments for driver services – things like renewing a license, updating a license to meet Real ID requirements or taking a driving test. Vehicle services, like title registration, will still be offered on a walk-in basis. 

The facilities impacted by the move to appointment-based service are in some of the state’s most high-traffic locations. These include all but one of the locations in Chicago as well as locations in Aurora, Deerfield, Naperville, Waukegan, Champaign, Decatur, Bloomington, Peoria and more.

The change in policy is accompanied by a standardization of hours at driver services facilities. All driver services facilities will operate from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sixteen locations will offer Saturday morning hours from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 

“Our goal is to change the stereotype of dealing with government offices,” Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said on Thursday, noting that he hopes customers have a “positive experience.”

Appointments can be made by visiting the secretary of state’s website at ilsos.gov or by calling 844-817-4649. 

Giannoulias said that the cost of implementing the changes falls within the existing secretary of state’s budget. 

“This is sort of the first major step in implementing the rest of our modernization goals,” Giannoulias said.

Giannoulias also encouraged Illinoisans to make use of online services when possible, including driver’s license renewal and ordering license plate stickers. The secretary of state’s office also received more than $75 million in this year’s budget for its IT modernization efforts, which have already resulted in an overhaul of the office’s website, ilsos.gov.

“The revamped website is more intuitive and prioritizes our most popular programs and services so customers can find the information they want and need faster and more conveniently,” Giannoulias said in a July 12 news release. 

It’s a continuation of several pandemic-driven shifts toward modernization for the secretary of state’s office. That process began under former secretary Jesse White, who held the office for more than two decades before Giannoulias took office in January. 

These pandemic-era modernizations included piloting appointment-based service and offering expanded online services for drivers. 

