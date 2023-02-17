State charges against Floyd Brown dismissed in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office dismissed the pending charges against Floyd Brown on Friday based up his conviction and sentence in federal court for similar crimes.

On March 7, 2019, 43-year-old Floyd Brown shot and killed Jacob Keltner, a McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy designated as a Special Deputy U.S. Marshall.

Deputy Keltner and other agents were members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

On March 7, 2019, the group tried to carry out a warrant for Brown's arrest at a Rockford hotel.

Brown was wanted on a Residential Burglary charge.

When officers tried to get into Brown's third-floor hotel room, Brown fired ten shots through the door and a nearby wall, narrowly missing officers.

Brown then jumped out of a window and fired the shot that fatally stuck Deputy Keltner.

At the time he was hit, Keltner was covering the exterior of the hotel.

Brown was arrested several hours later near Lincoln, Illinois after a high-speed pursuit.

The Office of the Winnebago County State's Attorney charged Brown with multiple criminal charges including murder of a peace officer.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment in March of 2019.

A federal jury convicted Brown of second-degree murder of a federal officer, attempting to kill additional federal officers, assault of federal officers, and multiple firearm offenses.

On August 29, 2022, a federal judge sentence Brown to 55 years in federal prison.

There is no pending appeal of the trial or the sentencing and as such, the federal sentence is "final."

With the federal case being finalized, a decision had to be made on whether to proceed with the charges brought by the State's Attorney's Office.

After much consideration and conversations with Deputy Keltner's widow, State's Attorney Hanley decided to forego prosecuting Brown under Illinois law.

"The are legal and practical considerations that weigh against a State prosecution. Further, this difficult decision accounts for the toll a second prosecution would take on the Keltner family," says State's Attorney Hanley.