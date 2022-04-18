State announces new $30M TV ad campaign to promote tourism

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Illinois residents will soon see new advertisements promoting tourism.
Governor JB Pritzker announced a new $30 million tourism campaign on Monday.
It's part of the state's efforts to recover a large amount of lost revenue brought on by the pandemic.
The new campaign with the slogan "the middle of everything" features actress Jane Lynch who group up in Dolton, Illinois.
"Illinois is here to show you the best that we have to offer the best that there is because no matter where you want to be you can find it here in the middle of everything," Governor JB Pritzker said.
The ads will feature the Shawnee National forest, Route 66 locations and other state parks.