State and Local snow removal crews gear up for Thursday's winter storm

ROCKFORD — The Illinois Department of Transportation and even local snow removal agencies have been watching the forecast closely, getting crews and equipment all ready to go for Thursday’s snowfall.
“This is gonna be one of our heavier snow falls of the year,” says Mike Sanders, Owner of Crimson Valley Landscaping.
He says the long drawn-out snowfalls can be draining for his more than 25 truck crew.
“Our guys are forced to work a little bit longer, managing that workforce becomes a little bit of a tedious task on these longer storms from start to when they stop.”
A key role in keeping roads in good condition is salt. But how effective it is all depends on temperatures.
Paul Wappel, public information officer for IDOT says if temperatures are too low salt won't be effective.
“A lot of things determine whether we salt, when we salt, obviously we want to get the roads clear as soon as we can whether it's 1 inch of snow or 5 inches of snow,” he explains.
The biggest challenge with an early snowfall, is getting roads cleared before people head out of the house.
“We are going tonight early, probably about 3 in the morning and doing pre-salt so when people are coming into work, when the snow starts, they'll have enough salt to melt snow and be safe to drive on and walk into work,” adds Sanders.
But the work for snow removal crews doesn't end there.
“Cleanups, additional salting, but usually after a snow event, another 2-3 days of work just hauling snow out of the accounts we take care of,” says Sanders.
One of the most important reminders from IDOT is don’t crowd the plows.
To track travel conditions in Illinois at any time, click here.