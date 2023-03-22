Starbucks workers go on strike asking for increased wages and a contract

ROCKFORD — Employees of the North Perryville Road Starbucks location went on strike Wednesday to ask for better wages.
The storefront closed temporarily due to schedule and staff changes being made without first notifying the Starbucks workers union.
This strike is the second time workers at this location have collectively chosen not to work.
In November, the North Perryville Road Starbucks employees, along with other Starbucks across the United States, were advocating for the unionization of Starbucks employees everywhere.
Workers in Rockford were also trying to address staffing shortages at the North Perryville location.
The union is now active, however, some of those employees at the North Perryville location still feel as if their voice is not being heard.
Starbucks however, has yet to negotiate a contract with the union.
Ember Nicole, a shift supervisor, says they also need to be able to work more hours and hire more staff.
“They expect a lot out of us for just a skeleton crew. I would just love to have an extra body here and there to be able to work comfortably and not be extremely stressed the entire shift,” said Nicole.
Tobias Yeager, a barista, shares that the crew is disappointed in the behavior from the corporate level.
"I think that they are refusing to negotiate because they want to continue to run us on as minim staff as possible and spend as little money as they can on their staff. It’s just proving to me that they don't care about the stress that they put us through. I think a lot of their focus is on profit, profit over quality,” said Yeager.
Starbucks Corporate provided 13 WREX a statement saying, “Rather than publicizing rallies and protests, we encourage Workers United to live up to their obligations by responding to our proposed sessions and meeting us in person to move the good faith bargaining process forward,”.
North Perryville Road Starbucks employees will return to work tomorrow but plan to strike again if nothing changes as time progresses.
There is a GoFundMe website organized by those employees asking for the community's help as they continue to fight for increased wages.