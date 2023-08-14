Stadelman announces more than $1.2 million in Back to Business grants for businesses

ROCKFORD -- Local restaurants and hotels in and around Rockford will receive $1,228,157.04 in funding through the Back to Business grant program to help facilitate their recovery thanks to the advocacy of State Senator Steve Stadelman.
“We are still feeling the impact around the state from the troublesome years of the pandemic,” Stadelman (D-Rockford) said. “Through this program we have delivered funding to businesses around the state in an effort to bounce back from the pandemic, and with today’s investment, we are showing local restaurants that Illinois has their back.”
Restaurants and hotels in and around the Rockford area receiving Back to Business grants include:
* Gyro House
* Schiro’s
* La Casa Boricua
* Matt’s Baseball Tap, LLC
* Rockford Roasting Company, LLC
* SUBWAY
* Holiday Inn Express
* Alpine Inn
* IB Rockford Hotel Partners, LLC
* M & M Motel Inc
* OG Rockford FFI LLC
* Shreeji Bapa Motel Inc
* Holiday Inn
* Taco N Madres Restaurant
* Giordano’s of Rockford
* Ditullio’s INC
* DIYogurt, INC
* Dejuan Restaurant
* Stone Eagle Tavern INC
* Sunset Motel
* Radisson Hotel and Conference Center
* Rockford and Candlewood Suites Rockford
* Motel6/Studio6
* Budget Inn
The Back to Business grant program provides recovery grants to small businesses with an emphasis on businesses in the hardest hit industries. Through the state’s Back to Business and Business Interruption Grant Programs, DCEO has provided more than $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic.