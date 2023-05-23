Stadelman announces $4 million to replace Rockford's lead water lines

ROCKFORD, Ill. — State Senator Steve Stadelman announced Tuesday that at least 960 lead municipal water lines will be replaced as a result of $4 million in funding from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. (IEPA)
"Lead is a toxin that can accumulate in the body and cause serious illness or even death," Stadelman said. "This funding protects public water supplies and helps Rockford and other cities across the state replace these aging water pipes before IEPA deadlines kick in."
Service lines are small pipes that carry water safe enough to drink from water mains into homes.
However, many homes built before 1990 have lead service lines that can corrode over time and release lead into the drinking water.
The $4 million award is Rockford's fifth from IEPA's State Revolving Fund, which gives principal forgiveness loans that don't have to be repaid.
Since 2019, Rockford has received over $16 million to replace lead service lines.
Since 2017, the IEPA has given $109 million in funding for lead service line replacements throughout the state.