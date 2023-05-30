Stabbing victim treated at local hospital after short standoff at home in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital following a standoff Friday in Rockford.
On Friday, May 25 around 3:30 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at at Signature Ink, located at 1115 Charles Street.
Officers were told that the 29-year-old victim was stabbed after a fight with a customer and both ran away from the business.
The victim was found at a home in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue and had barricaded himself inside.
After a brief standoff, he left the home and was taken to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.