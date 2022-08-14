 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Sunday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

St. James Church holds first Mass since devastating fire

  • Updated
  • 0
St. James after fire.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Just days after a massive fire devastated a local church, parishioners are coming together once again.

This weekend, Masses that would usually be held at St. James Catholic Church are being held at the Beauvais Center next door, after the fire that caused $3 million in damage and sent three firefighters to the hospital.

Their first Mass was held Saturday afternoon, with Sunday Masses scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

St. James is the oldest Catholic Church in Rockford, dedicated in 1867.

Diocesan officials say it is not clear when Masses will return to St. James, but a journey to recovery begins now.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you