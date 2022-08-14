St. James Church holds first Mass since devastating fire

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Just days after a massive fire devastated a local church, parishioners are coming together once again.
This weekend, Masses that would usually be held at St. James Catholic Church are being held at the Beauvais Center next door, after the fire that caused $3 million in damage and sent three firefighters to the hospital.
Their first Mass was held Saturday afternoon, with Sunday Masses scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
St. James is the oldest Catholic Church in Rockford, dedicated in 1867.
Diocesan officials say it is not clear when Masses will return to St. James, but a journey to recovery begins now.