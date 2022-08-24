St. James Catholic Church clean-up has begun, costs undetermined

On August 24, Penny Wigeret, the Director of Communications for the St. James Catholic Church provided a few updates on the church's restoration process.
The clean-up process has begun.
An estimated cost of completion or repairs has not been determined yet but Wigeret says she doesn't expect it to be complete for at least 2 years.
Fire was caused by one of two lightning strikes.
Around 4:00 p.m., the St. James Catholic Church posted on their Facebook:
"Dear Brothers and Sisters of St. James,
Thank you for all of your prayers. We are happy to inform you that our Masses will resume this Saturday, August 13 at 4:00 p.m. in the Beauvais Center. Please pass this on to anyone who may not have internet access.
Thank you again for your continued prayers and patience."
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Neighbors say St James Church fire was caused by lighting.
St James Catholic Church erupted into flames Monday. The fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.
Nearby residents say they heard everything leading up to the moments they saw the flames.
"There was a big fireball that came, ashes were heading over to our yard as well, the lighting strike was maybe forty minutes before we smelled the smoke but there was so much rain that a flame wasn't going to start that quickly,” said Kurt and Sarah Bell.
"It's all things, yes that's where we worship yes, we believe that's the house of god but all of those accouterments can be replaced it's the people that we are thinking most of at this time,” said Penny Wiegert, Rockford Diocese Communications.
St James Church is the oldest church in Rockford and over one hundred and sixty-nine years old.
At this time the church is still planning on having Mass this weekend. A location has not yet been determined.
According to Wiegert those interested should look for updates on the parish website and Facebook page.