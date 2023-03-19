St. Anthony of Padua Parish provides free meal to community

ROCKFORD — St. Anthony of Padua Parish provides a free meal to the community as a part of the St. Joseph’s Altar Day celebration.
Members of the Parish organized the event to not only celebrate their faith but honor their traditions and Italian roots.
Joan Gullo, Co-Chair for the event, says the history behind St. Joseph’s Altar at the parish goes back to when the congregation began in 1909.
"The people who started our parish were immigrants from Italy, and a big group was from Sicily. They brought the tradition of honoring St. Joseph's on this feast day because when there was a famine in Sicily, they prayed to their patron saint,” said Gullo.
The meal provided included pasta and other traditional Italian-style food and pastries.
Food left over will go to those in need at the Rockford Rescue Mission, Carpenters Place, and other local outreach organizations.
“It's really not about necessarily the food though it's delicious it's about that fellowship,” said Gullo.
The address for Saint Anthony of Padua Parish is 1010 Ferguson Street.
