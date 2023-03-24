Spring prescribed burn season starts in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Park District announces the start of spring prescribed burn season and urges the public to stay safe around the fires.
Over the next few weeks, Rockford Park District staff will be doing prescribed burns at different parks, natural areas, and golf courses in the area.
To maintain and restore ecosystems, fire is a necessary practice.
Fire removes undesirable vegetation, speeding up nutrient cycling, controlling weeds, and promoting the regeneration of native vegetation like grasses, wildflowers, and oak trees.
Prescribed burns are held by an Illinois Prescribed Burn Manager with both state and local permits.
Burn crews will follow all applicable laws and ordinances.
Residents are asked to pay attention to posted signs and smoky areas.