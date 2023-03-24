 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. North to northwest winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Roads will become snow covered and travel will become
difficult for a period early Saturday morning during the period
of heaviest snow. The combination of heavy wet snow and gusty
winds may result in downed tree limbs and sporadic power
outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates up to 2 inches per hour are
likely late tonight into mid-morning Saturday. The expected
heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Spring prescribed burn season starts in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Controlled Burn
Rockford Park District

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Park District announces the start of spring prescribed burn season and urges the public to stay safe around the fires.

Over the next few weeks, Rockford Park District staff will be doing prescribed burns at different parks, natural areas, and golf courses in the area.

Rockford Controlled Burn 2

To maintain and restore ecosystems, fire is a necessary practice.

Fire removes undesirable vegetation, speeding up nutrient cycling, controlling weeds, and promoting the regeneration of native vegetation like grasses, wildflowers, and oak trees.

Prescribed burns are held by an Illinois Prescribed Burn Manager with both state and local permits.

Burn crews will follow all applicable laws and ordinances.

Rockford Controlled Burn 3

Residents are asked to pay attention to posted signs and smoky areas.

Tags

Recommended for you