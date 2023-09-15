 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following county, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain. Up to 2 inches of
rain have fallen between Shirland and Durand.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward,
Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Spring Creek Road, Perryville Road intersection face lane closures next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Monday, Sept. 18, the Spring Creek Road and Perryville Road intersection will experience several lane closures.

In addition to this week's Spring Creek Road and Mulford Road construction, the latest work will close hundreds of feet of eastbound lanes of Spring Creek at Perryville Road.

Similarly, the left and right turn lanes from north and southbound Perryville Road onto eastbound Spring Creek will be closed.

Repairs are set to take place amidst the morning commute from 7:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M.

