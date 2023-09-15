Spring Creek Road, Perryville Road intersection face lane closures next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Monday, Sept. 18, the Spring Creek Road and Perryville Road intersection will experience several lane closures.

In addition to this week's Spring Creek Road and Mulford Road construction, the latest work will close hundreds of feet of eastbound lanes of Spring Creek at Perryville Road.

Similarly, the left and right turn lanes from north and southbound Perryville Road onto eastbound Spring Creek will be closed.

Repairs are set to take place amidst the morning commute from 7:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M.