Spring Creek Road Paving Is Expected to Cause Traffic Delays

ROCKFORD —
The Rockford Township Highway Department has released a statement regarding the future road repaving of Spring Creek Road. The paving will stretch from McFarland Road to Boone County Line starting on July 31st, 2023.
The paving is expected to take until August 8th. Weather may extend timeline for completion of the roadwork.
Drivers should expect that the traffic on Spring Creek Road will be effected and to expect delays.
During the paving drivers are encouraged to take other roads when travelling.