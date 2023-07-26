 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, De Kalb, Kane and
DuPage Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Spring Creek Road Paving Is Expected to Cause Traffic Delays

  • Updated
  • 0
Spring Creek Paving

Expect delays from July 31 to August 8

ROCKFORD —

The Rockford Township Highway Department has released a statement regarding the future road repaving of Spring Creek Road. The paving will stretch from McFarland Road to Boone County Line starting on July 31st, 2023.

The paving is expected to take until August 8th. Weather may extend timeline for completion of the roadwork. 

Drivers should expect that the traffic on Spring Creek Road will be effected and to expect delays. 

During the paving drivers are encouraged to take other roads when travelling.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you