Spraying for spongy moths to continue in northern Illinois next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Efforts to keep a destructive pest at bay in our area will continue next week.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture says they will continue Spongy Moth mating disruption treatments, including in northern Illinois next week.
IDOA staff say that, weather permitting, treatments are scheduled on Monday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 28.
Small areas of Winnebago, Stephenson, and Jo Daviess Counties will be treated with a pheromone, called Splat GM-Organic, a sexual attractant that confuses male spongy moths and prevents them from breeding.
The product is organic and biodegradable, made entirely of food grade materials, and is not harmful to humans or pets. The product will be sprayed from yellow "air-tractor" airplanes.
You can find specific information about the treatments, including maps of the areas to be treated and the product's safety information on the IDOA's Slow the Spread page.
The treatments will focus on the east side of Rockford in Winnebago County, northernmost parts of Freeport near Bypass 20 in Stephenson County, and a rural section of far southeastern Jo Daviess County.
Spongy moths are a non-native pest that feeds on more than 250 species of trees and shrubs, preferring oak leaves. Large populations of the moths can strip plants bare, leaving them vulnerable to secondary insect and disease attacks, possibly causing the trees to die.
In March, the IDOA announced that Winnebago and Boone Counties were being placed under a quarantine to control the spread of the spongy moths.
Parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Will Counties will also see treatments next week to discourage spongy moths from breeding.