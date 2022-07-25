Sports Director Derek Bayne promoted to Evening News Anchor at 13 WREX

ROCKFORD (WREX) – After more than a decade leading the Sports Department at 13 WREX, Sports Director Derek Bayne will join Brittany Hardaway as co-anchor of the weekday 5pm and 6pm newscasts as well as the station’s new 4pm newscast with a new co-anchor to be announced at a later date. The new 4pm is scheduled to launch in September 2022.
"I'm excited to remain at WREX and take on a new challenge as a news anchor,” says Bayne. “I've spent more than a decade as sports director, and in that time, I've learned to appreciate what makes this area special. My continued commitment to the community can have an even bigger impact as a news anchor."
Bayne is an Illinois native, originally from Palatine, Illinois. He is a 2004 graduate of the University of Missouri, receiving a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Since joining 13 WREX in December 2011, Bayne has led the award-winning sports team to numerous accolades, including Bayne’s own regional Edward R. Murrow award in 2022 for his story highlighting the Rock Valley College softball team’s mission to honor their former teammate, Summer Amman, who passed away a few years ago. Amman’s loss inspired the RVC softball program to shine a spotlight on mental health and started important conversations about its invisible and debilitating effects.
“Derek is a talented storyteller, who has shared some wonderful stories, both inspiring and heart-breaking, with our viewers,” said Ed Reams, Vice President & General Manager of 13 WREX. “He is a newsroom leader and a great mentor, and I know he will shine in his new role on the news desk.”
Bayne will join fellow Illinois native, Brittany Hardaway on the desk in the early evenings at 5pm and 6pm beginning in August. Hardaway, who is originally from the southside of Chicago and has worked at stations in Southern and Central Illinois sees Bayne as a great news partner who truly understands the connection viewers have to the Stateline area.
“I’m excited for Derek to join the anchor team! His veteran expertise and knowledge of the Rockford community is a huge advantage to the WREX team,” says Hardaway. “Derek is the type of person who values his community, and his work ethic and love for the Stateline always shines through here at 13 WREX.”
The addition of a 4pm newscast is just one of the changes occurring at 13 WREX. Beginning August 1, 2022, the station will expand its 13 News Today program to 4:30 am, bringing two and a half hours of news and weather each weekday morning. 13 News at Noon will also transition to 11 AM as 13 News Midday beginning August 1.
“I am so excited Derek will be part of our new 4pm newscast, which will provide our community an opportunity to receive important local content at a convenient time,” says 13 WREX News Director Greg Deffenbaugh. “The 13 WREX team is committed to providing local news and weather when our viewers need it. The earlier start time for 13 News Today and our new midday newscast are ways we believe we can better serve our community.”
Although Bayne is moving to news, he will remain heavily involved in high school football coverage on 13 WREX this fall. The search for a new Sports Director for 13 WREX will begin immediately.
13 WREX (WREX – TV) is owned by Allen Media Broadcasting and is the NBC affiliate for the Rockford market (DMA 139).