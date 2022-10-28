Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board holds last job fair of the year on November 10

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN — On Thursday, November 10, job-seekers can meet virtually with multiple local businesses in the last 2022 Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board job fair.
The event will occur from 10:00 a.m. to noon.
Fifty employers have registered to participate from the countries of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock, and Sauk.
Participating job-seekers can speak with employers in real time, explore job vacancies, and submit their resume.
Job-seekers can create their profile by clicking on the 'register to event' button and following the steps through the set-up wizard to create the account.
Internet Explorer does not work with this platform, but all other browsers will.
To access the virtual event, go to the website.
Those interested in the event are urged to register prior to the event to avoid any last-minute technical issues.
Job Service staff will be available from 10:00 a.m. to noon in the Resource Room of the Rock County Job Center to assist job seekers with online registration and navigation of the virtual event.
The following locations will have support staff on hand:
- Rock County Job Center - 1717 Center Avenue, Janesville
- Dane County Jobs Center - 1819 Aberg Avenue, Madison
- Workforce Development Center of Jefferson - 874 Collins Road, Jefferson
- Southwest Technical College - 1800 Bronson Road, Fennimore