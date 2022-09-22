Southwest Wisconsin to hold in-person, virtual hiring events October 7

JANESVILLE, Ill. — On Friday, October 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., a "dual" hiring event will be held by the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board.
Applicants can attend the event either in-person or virtually.
An in-person hiring event will by held at the Rock County Job Center, located at 1717 Center Avenue in Janesville.
20 manufacturing employers will be hosted in honor of manufacturing month.
A virtual hiring event for Southwest Wisconsin counties (Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock) will be held through the Premier Virtual site.
Applicants are allowed to update and print their resumes in the Resource Room at the Job Center prior to the events.
For more information, visit the Job Center's website.