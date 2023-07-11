Southwest side residents react to Barber Colman vote

ROCKFORD — Following Monday night's decision, residents of Rockford's Southwest side have expressed their disappointment over the vote.
With the "no" vote, this project is added to the list of those that have fallen through for the Barber Colman redevelopment, forcing the community to say enough is enough.
"I feel that the community has been making plans and getting our hopes up high to have accomplished this building behind us and yet we're still, today's the day that we're still waiting to see something happen in Rockford. I mean, change is needed for the Rockford community and hopefully it can all bring us together as one, ya know," resident Ana Medina said.
Despite the vote, one long-time community is still just pushing for something to be done.
"If we have to go back to the drawing board and figure out what we need to do with it because when something needs to be done to it. It's been there since I was a kid so it would be nice to see them actually come to an agreement to do something about that," resident Shaddiick Qulley said.
And with the project located just minutes from the Embassy Suites, the community simply wants the same development to continue down to the Southwest side.
"For this street to really be a hotspot for us, you have the airport and things like that so it's kind of like a main street so it's kind of like we want to or need to get this area together so more people will like to visit and it's almost close to the heart of the city, it's downtown," resident India Flannigan said.
And when it comes to their disappointment and an attempt to move forward, the community just wants to be included.
"Just pay attention to the people. Don't just turn it into a parking lot. Pay attention to what the people around here need. Cater to the people basically, ya know," Qulley said.